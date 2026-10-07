Chinese brands showcase latest products during FEBRAVA Rio in Rio de Janeiro

Visitors learn about the products of Midea during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor tries an air conditioner of Gree during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member (R) introduces an air conditioner of TCL during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors line up to enter the venue of FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors are seen during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the exhibition stand of Haier during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor tries an air conditioner of Gree during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 6, 2026. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the exhibition stand of Gree during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the exhibition area of some Chinese brands during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the exhibition stand of TCL during the FEBRAVA Rio at the Riocentro convention and event center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three-day FEBRAVA Rio (Portuguese short for International Fair of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Heating, Air and Water Treatment) kicked off here on Tuesday. Some Chinese brands showcased their latest products during the fair, drawing great attention from visitors. Photo: Xinhua