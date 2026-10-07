Palestinians inspect vehicles burnt by Israeli settlers in West Bank

Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A Palestinian inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A Palestinian man inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers is seen in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua