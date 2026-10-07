PHOTO / WORLD
Palestinians inspect vehicles burnt by Israeli settlers in West Bank
By Xinhua Published: Oct 07, 2026 10:50 AM
Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Palestinians inspect a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


A Palestinian inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A Palestinian inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


A Palestinian man inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A Palestinian man inspects a vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


A vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers is seen in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A vehicle burnt by Israeli settlers is seen in the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron in the West Bank, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua