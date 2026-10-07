Paramount Skydance completes takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery to create Skydance

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a Paramount logo at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, creating a sprawling company called Skydance that brings two century-old Hollywood studios, two global streaming services and two major U.S. news organizations under one corporate roof. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the water tower at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, creating a sprawling company called Skydance that brings two century-old Hollywood studios, two global streaming services and two major U.S. news organizations under one corporate roof. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a view at Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, Los Angeles County, California, the United States. Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, creating a sprawling company called Skydance that brings two century-old Hollywood studios, two global streaming services and two major U.S. news organizations under one corporate roof. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows the water tower at Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, Los Angeles County, California, the United States. Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, creating a sprawling company called Skydance that brings two century-old Hollywood studios, two global streaming services and two major U.S. news organizations under one corporate roof. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a Paramount logo at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Paramount Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, creating a sprawling company called Skydance that brings two century-old Hollywood studios, two global streaming services and two major U.S. news organizations under one corporate roof. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)