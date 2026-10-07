Bountiful harvest witnessed during National Day holiday in China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2026 shows a harvester working in a soybean field in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer arranges harvested grains in a drying yard of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 5, 2026. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows harvesters working in a soybean field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a harvester working in a corn field in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows harvesters working in a paddy field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows staff members drying harvested corns in a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a harvester working in a soybean field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers load newly harvested corns in a corn field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 5, 2026. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2026 shows harvesters working in a paddy field under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua