Special event of 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolds during National Day holiday

People watch a performance in Heping District, north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Performers greet the audience after their performance at a commercial street in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A performer interacts with a visitor in Heping District, north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch a segment of a stage drama at a commercial street in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch a segment of a stage drama at a commercial street in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch a traditional opera at a park in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch a segment of a stage drama at a commercial street in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A traditional opera is staged at a park in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, a special event of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival unfolded across the city. Streets and alleys, century-old buildings and other cultural landmarks were transformed into open-air stages, presenting visitors with a feast of drama. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)