People across China enjoy movies at cinemas during National Day holiday

Spectators look at posters at a cinema in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Xu Jingbo/Xinhua)

Spectators look at posters at a cinema in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Spectators walk into a cinema in Yunyan District, Guiyang City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Spectators check information at a cinema in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Liu Huapeng/Xinhua)

Spectators walk into a cinema in Lianyun District, Lianyungang City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Spectators take a selfie at a cinema in Mengzi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 5, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

Spectators walk past posters at a cinema in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)

Spectators walk past a poster at a cinema in Zhengzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, people go to cinemas to watch movies across China. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)