Latest round of Gaza conflict marks third anniversary

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the seashore in Gaza City. The latest round of Gaza conflict marks its third anniversary on Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a view of a makeshift tent camp in Gaza City. The latest round of Gaza conflict marks its third anniversary on Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A child is seen at a makeshift tent camp in Gaza City, Oct. 7, 2026. The latest round of Gaza conflict marks its third anniversary on Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A pedestrian walks past a memorial site for the latest round of Gaza conflict in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 6, 2026. The latest round of Gaza conflict marks its third anniversary on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)