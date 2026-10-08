Helsinki Baltic Herring Market held in Helsinki, Finland

Visitors shop at stalls during the Helsinki Baltic Herring Market at Market Square in Helsinki, capital of Finland, Oct. 7, 2026. The Helsinki Baltic Herring Market is held in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. In 2026, it runs from October 4 to 10. Dating back to 1743, it is one of Finland's oldest public events, aimed at supporting fishermen's livelihoods and promoting local seafood, particularly Baltic herring. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Crowds of visitors browse stalls at the Helsinki Baltic Herring Market at Market Square in Helsinki, capital of Finland, Oct. 7, 2026. The Helsinki Baltic Herring Market is held in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. In 2026, it runs from October 4 to 10. Dating back to 1743, it is one of Finland's oldest public events, aimed at supporting fishermen's livelihoods and promoting local seafood, particularly Baltic herring. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A vendor waits for customers during the Helsinki Baltic Herring Market at Market Square in Helsinki, capital of Finland, Oct. 7, 2026. The Helsinki Baltic Herring Market is held in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. In 2026, it runs from October 4 to 10. Dating back to 1743, it is one of Finland's oldest public events, aimed at supporting fishermen's livelihoods and promoting local seafood, particularly Baltic herring. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)