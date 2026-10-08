Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade unveils medals, torch

Staff members display uniforms and equipment at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

The torch is unveiled at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

The medals are unveiled at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Leonz Eder, president of FISU, speaks in a video at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Medals, the torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event at Changchun International Aviation Expo City.The torch, named "Ji Xiang," or "Auspicious Flight," is inspired by the clivia, Changchun's city flower. Its upper section features a filmstrip motif and 12 winter sports icons representing the Games' disciplines, a reference to Changchun's film industry.Snowflake and ginseng flower motifs appear near the top, while ski-inspired lines run down the sides and a wheel-hub pattern decorates the base.The torch stands 711 millimeters tall, a reference to the highest elevation in Changchun's urban area, 711 meters.The medals, named "Ji Meng," or "Auspicious Dream," combine traditional Chinese cultural elements, winter sports imagery and features associated with Changchun.The front features patterns inspired by skate blades and ski tracks, while the reverse depicts the "First Jade Bird of Ancient China," an artifact unearthed at the Wutaishan historic site in Nong'an, Changchun. Part of the bird design is inlaid with Songhua stone from Jilin.A filmstrip pattern along the medal's edge also references Changchun's film heritage. An embedded NFC chip allows athletes to access images of their medal ceremonies and seasonal scenery from Changchun by tapping the medal with a smartphone.Uniforms for torchbearers, torch escorts, volunteers, staff, technical delegates and ceremony personnel were also unveiled.The Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade will be held from January 15 to 25, with competitions in Changchun and nearby Jilin City.