Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade unveils medals, torch

Staff members display uniforms and equipment at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
The torch is unveiled at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
The medals are unveiled at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Leonz Eder, president of FISU, speaks in a video at the 100-day countdown event for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 7, 2026. The medals, torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event held at the Changchun International Aviation Expo City. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)Medals, the torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event at Changchun International Aviation Expo City.