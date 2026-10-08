Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 opens with strong Chinese presence

Visitors are seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

A reader is seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

A reader (R) talks to a staff member at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

A reader (R) talks to a staff member at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions.Over 230,000 visitors are expected to attend the Frankfurt Book Fair, which runs until Sunday at Messe Frankfurt exhibition center.According to organizers, this year's fair emphasizes international crises and conflicts, the application and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), rights trading, children's and young adult literature as well as audiobooks.A wide range of lectures, forums, performances, book signings and readings will also be held to promote exchanges within the publishing industry, while giving readers opportunities to interact directly with authors, publishers and media professionals.The Frankfurt Book Fair is also one of the most important international platforms for promoting Chinese publications and copyright exports.The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences.During the fair, Chinese publishing and cultural institutions will organize 55 events, including thematic seminars, dialogues with authors, copyright signing ceremonies and new book launches.Founded in 1949, the Frankfurt Book Fair has been one of the world's largest publishing industry events.