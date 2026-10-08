Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 opens with strong Chinese presence

Visitors are seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
A reader is seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
A reader (R) talks to a staff member at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
A reader (R) talks to a staff member at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions. The Chinese joint exhibition booth covers 336 square meters and features more than 3,000 titles and over 4,600 copies of selected books. It combines book displays, rights negotiations, cultural exchanges and interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)The world's largest book fair opened Wednesday in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together more than 4,000 publishing institutions from over 100 countries and regions.