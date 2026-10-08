Bountiful harvest witnessed during National Day holiday in China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2026 shows a harvester working in a soybean field in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A farmer arranges harvested grains in a drying yard of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 5, 2026. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows harvesters working in a soybean field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province has witnessed a bountiful harvest during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Ren Baoji/Xinhua)