Drying chili peppers

Farmers dry chili peppers in Zhangtan Village, Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province, taking advantage of sunny weather ahead of the Cold Dew solar term on October 7, 2026.
Farmers dry chili peppers at a professional cooperative in Bozhou city, East China’s Anhui Province, on August 24, ...
Staff members of Bozhou Power Supply Company of the State Grid carry out maintenance work in sweltering heat ...
Farmers sun-dry chili peppers in Gucheng township's Tiefo village in East China's Anhui Province on August 4, 2025. ...