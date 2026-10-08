PHOTO / BIZ
Drying chili peppers
By VCG Published: Oct 08, 2026 09:35 AM
Farmers dry chili peppers in Zhangtan Village, Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province, taking advantage of sunny weather ahead of the Cold Dew solar term on October 7, 2026.

Farmers dry chili peppers in Zhangtan Village, Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province, taking advantage of sunny weather ahead of the Cold Dew solar term on October 7, 2026.




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