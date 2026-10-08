Basha Village in China's Guizhou draws tourists with charming scenery and folk customs

Visitors enjoy a folk performance at Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2026. Located seven kilometers away from the county seat of Congjiang, Basha Village has attracted an increasing number of overseas tourists with its charming scenery and simple folk customs recently. Consisting of five hamlets and inhabited by the Miao people, the village was included in the first batch of China's traditional villages in 2012. Riding the viral "Chinamaxxing" wave on social media, foreign tourists have come here to experience ancient ways of life and profound cultural heritage. Data from the National Immigration Administration shows that China recorded 22.91 million inbound foreign visits in the first half of this year, up 20.4 percent year on year. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located seven kilometers away from the county seat of Congjiang, Basha Village has attracted an increasing number of overseas tourists with its charming scenery and simple folk customs recently. Consisting of five hamlets and inhabited by the Miao people, the village was included in the first batch of China's traditional villages in 2012. Riding the viral "Chinamaxxing" wave on social media, foreign tourists have come here to experience ancient ways of life and profound cultural heritage. Data from the National Immigration Administration shows that China recorded 22.91 million inbound foreign visits in the first half of this year, up 20.4 percent year on year. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 28, 2026 shows a sunset view of the Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located seven kilometers away from the county seat of Congjiang, Basha Village has attracted an increasing number of overseas tourists with its charming scenery and simple folk customs recently. Consisting of five hamlets and inhabited by the Miao people, the village was included in the first batch of China's traditional villages in 2012. Riding the viral "Chinamaxxing" wave on social media, foreign tourists have come here to experience ancient ways of life and profound cultural heritage. Data from the National Immigration Administration shows that China recorded 22.91 million inbound foreign visits in the first half of this year, up 20.4 percent year on year. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

Villagers wait to welcome visitors at Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2026. Located seven kilometers away from the county seat of Congjiang, Basha Village has attracted an increasing number of overseas tourists with its charming scenery and simple folk customs recently. Consisting of five hamlets and inhabited by the Miao people, the village was included in the first batch of China's traditional villages in 2012. Riding the viral "Chinamaxxing" wave on social media, foreign tourists have come here to experience ancient ways of life and profound cultural heritage. Data from the National Immigration Administration shows that China recorded 22.91 million inbound foreign visits in the first half of this year, up 20.4 percent year on year. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)