COP31 president-designate urges global push for concrete climate action

Murat Kurum, president-designate of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, delivers a speech at a ministerial preparatory meeting ahead of COP31 (Pre-COP31) in Nadi, Fiji, Oct. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

Murat Kurum, president-designate of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, on Tuesday called on the international community to accelerate climate action and curb the rise in global temperatures.Speaking at a ministerial preparatory meeting ahead of COP31 (Pre-COP31) in Nadi, Fiji, Kurum said COP31 should mark a turning point at which climate discussions give way to concrete action, and should help establish long-term, implementable mechanisms for climate action.Scientific findings show that exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming will increase risks, said Kurum, who is also Türkiye's environment, urbanization and climate change minister.Exceeding 1.5 degrees must not mean the end of climate action, he said, stressing that the ultimate consequences would depend on choices made today.As the COP31 presidency, Türkiye aims to ensure the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature goal is within reach, according to Kurum.Countries should move beyond discussions about what "should be done" and translate scientific findings into concrete policies, policies into project investments, and investments into tangible and measurable results, he said.The Pre-COP31 opened in Nadi on Tuesday, serving as an important ministerial-level political consultation mechanism ahead of the COP31.It aims to help countries test ideas, understand each other's priorities, identify areas of disagreement and find possible landing zones for agreement before formal COP negotiations begin.This year's meeting brought together ministers, government representatives, and climate negotiators from more than 50 countries and regions. Participants discussed key issues including keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal within reach, access to finance, elevating the ocean-climate nexus and the renewable energy transition.