In pics: memorial park in Wuqi County of Yan'an City, China's Shaanxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows a memorial park marking the victory of the Central Red Army's Long March in Wuqi County of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. (Photo by Qi Xiaojun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a memorial park marking the victory of the Central Red Army's Long March in Wuqi County of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 26, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. (Photo by Qi Xiaojun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows a monument marking the victory of the Central Red Army's Long March in Wuqi County of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. (Photo by Qi Xiaojun/Xinhua)

A statue is pictured at a memorial park marking the victory of the Central Red Army's Long March in Wuqi County of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 26, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. (Photo by Qi Xiaojun/Xinhua)