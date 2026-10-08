Advanced technologies deliver dazzling experiences at tourist destinations across China during National Day holiday

Tourists wearing exoskeleton robots hike at the Hengshan Mountain scenic area in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 6, 2026. Advanced technologies such as exoskeleton devices, AI-powered glasses and robots have enabled diverse and dazzling experiences at tourist destinations across China during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Children play a board game with an AI robot at Basha Village in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2026. Advanced technologies such as exoskeleton devices, AI-powered glasses and robots have enabled diverse and dazzling experiences at tourist destinations across China during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Shi Honghui/Xinhua)

A child competes with a robot in a hand wrestling game at a science and technology museum in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2026. Advanced technologies such as exoskeleton devices, AI-powered glasses and robots have enabled diverse and dazzling experiences at tourist destinations across China during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

A child interacts with a robot at a science and technology museum in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2026. Advanced technologies such as exoskeleton devices, AI-powered glasses and robots have enabled diverse and dazzling experiences at tourist destinations across China during the National Day holiday. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)