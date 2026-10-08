Documentary reveals map showing the distribution of telecom fraud dens in Muse, northern Myanmar

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 08, 2026 03:14 PM

The documentary "The Demise of Telecom Fraud in Northern Myanmar" reveals that, by relying on a long-established China-Myanmar law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism, police from both countries pieced together fragmented clues, including physical coordinates, communication signals and behavioral evidence, into a clear map showing the distribution of telecom fraud ...