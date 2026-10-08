BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China’s National Day holidays see 6.7% rise in border crossings: official data
By Global Times Published: Oct 08, 2026 04:45 PM
Shanghai railway sees return-travel peak on final day of National Day holiday Photo: Lu Ting/Global Times

Shanghai railway sees return-travel peak on final day of National Day holiday Photo: Lu Ting/Global Times



China saw a total of 15.462 million inbound and outbound passenger crossings by Chinese and foreign travelers during this year's 7-day National Day holidays, averaging 2.209 million per day, up 6.7 percent year-on-year, data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA) showed on Thursday.

The single-day peak for inbound and outbound traffic was spotted on October 4 at 2.397 million crossings. Among them, outbound crossings by Chinese mainland residents stood at 4.444 million, rising 9.3 percent year-on-year. 

Inbound crossings by foreign citizens reached 682,000, of which 505,000 were made under the visa-free policies, increasing 5.4 percent and 9.2 percent respectively from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Global Times 

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