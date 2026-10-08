Tourists enjoy sunrise at Mount Tai in China's Shandong

Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)





Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)









Tourists wait for the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)









Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)









This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)









Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)



