PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists enjoy sunrise at Mount Tai in China's Shandong
By Xinhua Published: Oct 08, 2026 05:22 PM
Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 


 

Tourists wait for the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists wait for the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 


 

Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists watch the sunrise at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 


 

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows the sunrise at Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 


 

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 