Autumn scenery along Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in Yichun, China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 1, 2026 shows a bullet train of Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway running through forests in autumn scenery in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway which officially entered service on Sept. 28, underlines the country's efforts to direct more transport infrastructure investment toward border areas, forest regions and less-developed regions, while helping boost development and prosperity in northeast China's border regions. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)