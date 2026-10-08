Sunset scenery of East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 5, 2026 shows the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 7, 2026 shows a tourist riding a bicycle by the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 7, 2026 shows a tourist riding a bicycle by the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 5, 2026 shows the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the East Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)