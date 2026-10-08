Low-altitude tourism programs become growth point in Hongcun Village, China's Anhui

A staff member prepares for a flight at a flight camp in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 4, 2026. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows tourists enjoying powered paragliding in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

People experience hang gliding in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 5, 2026. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists experience hang gliding in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 5, 2026. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows tourists enjoying powered paragliding in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows tourists enjoying powered paragliding in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)