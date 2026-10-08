Dubai Miracle Garden opens for 15th season, featuring floral installations

People visit Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows a flower-decorated aircraft model at Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

A tourist poses for photos at Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People pose for a group photo at Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows a view of Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit Dubai Miracle Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2026. Dubai Miracle Garden opened Thursday to the public for its 15th season. Featuring colorful floral displays and large-scale installations, the garden is a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)