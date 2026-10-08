Multiple events held in New York city to mark three years of Gaza conflict

People attend a vigil for peace in New York, the United States, on Oct. 7, 2026. Multiple events were held in New York city on Wednesday to mark three years since the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a vigil for peace in New York, the United States, on Oct. 7, 2026. Multiple events were held in New York city on Wednesday to mark three years since the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a pro-Palestinian march in New York, the United States, on Oct. 7, 2026. Multiple events were held in New York city on Wednesday to mark three years since the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a vigil for peace in New York, the United States, on Oct. 7, 2026. Multiple events were held in New York city on Wednesday to mark three years since the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a pro-Palestinian march in New York, the United States, on Oct. 7, 2026. Multiple events were held in New York city on Wednesday to mark three years since the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)