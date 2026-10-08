Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event held in Washington, D.C.

Chinese percussionist Li Zhuowen performs the Dao of Drums during "Future Resonance -- ShanghaiEye Night" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 3, 2026. The Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held here on Saturday, bringing a taste of Shanghai to the United States. The event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Chinese five-string pipa virtuoso Fang Jinlong performs with Manhattan Philharmonic during "Future Resonance -- ShanghaiEye Night" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 3, 2026. The Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held here on Saturday, bringing a taste of Shanghai to the United States. The event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Chinese Huangmei Opera artists Han Zaifen (R) and Chen Bangliang perform Huangmei Opera: The Lady Consort Prince during "Future Resonance -- ShanghaiEye Night" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 3, 2026. The Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held here on Saturday, bringing a taste of Shanghai to the United States. The event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Chinese Suona performer Lin Wei (R, Front) and Sheng performer Jin Ziqi (L, Front) perform Music from Black Myth: Wukong -- Excerpt during "Future Resonance -- ShanghaiEye Night" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 3, 2026. The Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held here on Saturday, bringing a taste of Shanghai to the United States. The event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Members of One Voice Children's Choir perform during "Future Resonance -- ShanghaiEye Night" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 3, 2026. The Shanghai-themed cultural exchange event was held here on Saturday, bringing a taste of Shanghai to the United States. The event was also part of the "Shanghai Let's Meet" city promotion initiative and a broader series of China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Rui)