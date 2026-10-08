6th Witchilano Paddle in Vancouver, Canada

Participants dressed as witches paddle along the waterfront during the 6th Witchilano Paddle in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 3, 2026. The annual event took place on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of costumed paddlers to celebrate the upcoming Halloween on the water. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Participants dressed as witches paddle along the waterfront during the 6th Witchilano Paddle in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 3, 2026. The annual event took place on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of costumed paddlers to celebrate the upcoming Halloween on the water. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Participants dressed as witches paddle along the waterfront during the 6th Witchilano Paddle in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 3, 2026. The annual event took place on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of costumed paddlers to celebrate the upcoming Halloween on the water. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A participant dressed as a witch paddles along the waterfront during the 6th Witchilano Paddle in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 3, 2026. The annual event took place on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of costumed paddlers to celebrate the upcoming Halloween on the water. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)