Marching forward

Chinese tennis player Bu Yunchaokete returns the ball to Luca van Assche of France during their first-round match at the Shanghai Masters on October 8, 2026 in Shanghai. Bu won the match 7-6 (3), 6-3. Photo: VCG
Top seed Wang Manyu of China held off India's unorthodox Manika Batra in the women's singles round of ...
Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai reacts after defeating McCartney Kessler of the US during their women’s first-round match ...
Student-athletes compete in the Shanghai 2024 FISU Futsal Championship group match between China and Saudi Arabia on June ...