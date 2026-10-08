PHOTO / SPORT
Marching forward
By VCG Published: Oct 08, 2026 10:05 PM
Chinese tennis player Bu Yunchaokete returns the ball to Luca van Assche of France during their first-round match at the Shanghai Masters on October 8, 2026 in Shanghai. Bu won the match 7-6 (3), 6-3. Photo: VCG

Chinese tennis player Bu Yunchaokete returns the ball to Luca van Assche of France during their first-round match at the Shanghai Masters on October 8, 2026 in Shanghai. Bu won the match 7-6 (3), 6-3. Photo: VCG




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