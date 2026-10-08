New solar term

Tourists visit the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven, where the landmark shines elegantly under autumn sunshine amid clear, refreshing weather marking the Cold Dew solar term, Beijing, October 8, 2026. Photo: IC
Foreign guests tour the Xinyu Iron and Steel Group’s production workshop in East China’s Jiangxi Province on October ...
Fishermen unload a fresh catch at the Wuchang fishing port in Wanning, Hainan, a tropical island province in ...
A spectacular “hanging sun” appears at the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven ...