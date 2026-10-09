Trump says US not to attack Iran before Nov. 3 midterms

A demonstrator holds a placard in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States would not attack Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, even as a U.S. blockade remained in place, while describing ongoing talks with Tehran as productive."We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump wrote on Truth Social."We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said, adding that the country was in "very bad condition" economically and militarily.He said the U.S. blockade would remain "in full force and effect," while claiming that 22 million barrels of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight, with none coming from or going to Iran.Trump concluded his post by declaring, "IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"The Financial Times reported Thursday that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had fallen sharply, with preliminary data showing just 4 million barrels passing through on Tuesday, down from a weekly average of 15 million barrels per day in late September.Before the United States and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, an average of 21.6 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily in the final quarter of 2025, accounting for roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.