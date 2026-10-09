Eighth edition of Marrakech Air Show held in Marrakech, Morocco

Aircraft are pictured during an aerobatic performance at the Marrakech Air Show 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Oct. 8, 2026. The eighth edition of the Marrakech Air Show is being held at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base from Wednesday to Saturday. More than 200 aerospace and defense companies from 19 countries are participating in the event. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Aircraft are pictured during an aerobatic performance at the Marrakech Air Show 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Oct. 8, 2026. The eighth edition of the Marrakech Air Show is being held at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base from Wednesday to Saturday. More than 200 aerospace and defense companies from 19 countries are participating in the event. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about exhibits at the Marrakech Air Show 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, Oct. 7, 2026. The eighth edition of the Marrakech Air Show is being held at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base from Wednesday to Saturday. More than 200 aerospace and defense companies from 19 countries are participating in the event. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Aircraft are pictured during an aerobatic performance at the Marrakech Air Show 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Oct. 8, 2026. The eighth edition of the Marrakech Air Show is being held at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base from Wednesday to Saturday. More than 200 aerospace and defense companies from 19 countries are participating in the event. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)