Autumn grain harvest in full swing across China

A farmer harvests corns in a field in Xiayi County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 8, 2026. Autumn crops, the mainstay of China's annual grain production, are now being harvested. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China is on track for a bumper grain harvest in 2026, thanks to steady progress in agricultural and rural modernization. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester to harvest paddy rice at an agricultural industrial park in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2026. Autumn crops, the mainstay of China's annual grain production, are now being harvested. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China is on track for a bumper grain harvest in 2026, thanks to steady progress in agricultural and rural modernization. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows a villager airing autumn grain in his courtyard in Xianfeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Autumn crops, the mainstay of China's annual grain production, are now being harvested. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China is on track for a bumper grain harvest in 2026, thanks to steady progress in agricultural and rural modernization. (Photo by Li Weijun/Xinhua)

An agricultural machinery operator loads harvested soybeans into a transport vehicle at Baimasi Town of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 8, 2026. Autumn crops, the mainstay of China's annual grain production, are now being harvested. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China is on track for a bumper grain harvest in 2026, thanks to steady progress in agricultural and rural modernization. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)