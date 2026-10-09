PHOTO / WORLD
Salon Photo & Video opens in Paris
By Xinhua Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:18 AM
A visitor takes photos during a photography exhibition at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A visitor takes photos during a photography exhibition at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


Photo taken on Oct.8, 2026 shows the scene of the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Photo taken on Oct.8, 2026 shows the scene of the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)



People visit an exhibition on the history of cameras and photography at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit an exhibition on the history of cameras and photography at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)



Visitors talk with exhibitors at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors talk with exhibitors at the Salon Photo & Video in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2026. The Salon Photo & Video opened in Paris on Thursday, featuring equipment displays, photography exhibitions, talks and hands-on activities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)