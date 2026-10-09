2026 Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Canadian writer Anne Carson

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.The prize was awarded to Carson "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature," the academy said.Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said at a press conference that she had informed Carson of the award by telephone. Carson was "taken by surprise, but very happy," she said.Born in Toronto, Canada, in 1950, Carson writes primarily in English. Her major works include the 1998 verse novel "Autobiography of Red" and the 2001 "The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos".

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)