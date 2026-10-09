2026 Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Canadian writer Anne Carson

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2026. Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the second Canadian author ever to receive the honor, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)