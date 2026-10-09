Flame for Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade lit in Turin

Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (2nd L) and president of FISU Leonz Eder (1st L) jointly light the cauldron with the torch from the first World University Games in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)The flame for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade was lit Thursday in Turin, Italy, where the first World University Games were held in 1959, beginning its journey to China ahead of the January event.
Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (R) and president of FISU Leonz Eder hold the flame lantern during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (R) and president of FISU Leonz Eder hold the torch from the first World University Games held in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
The flame lantern is seen after the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Leonz Eder, president of FISU, holds the torch from the first World University Games held in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
The flame is collected to the flame lantern during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Leonz Eder, president of FISU, delivers a speech during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Gu Gang, mayor of Changchun, delivers a speech during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
The cauldron is lit during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)