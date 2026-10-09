Flame for Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade lit in Turin

Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (2nd L) and president of FISU Leonz Eder (1st L) jointly light the cauldron with the torch from the first World University Games in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

The flame for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade was lit Thursday in Turin, Italy, where the first World University Games were held in 1959, beginning its journey to China ahead of the January event.Changchun Mayor Gu Gang and International University Sports Federation President Leonz Eder jointly lit a cauldron using a torch from the inaugural Games before transferring the flame to a lantern for the Changchun Games.The lantern was carried through central Turin from the University of Turin to the Polytechnic University of Turin, passing the Egyptian Museum along the way.Gu expressed hope that the flame would symbolize friendship and that winter sports would promote cultural exchanges between East and West, fostering mutual understanding among young people worldwide.A welcoming ceremony for the flame is scheduled for October 14 in Changchun, according to the Games' organizing committee.The Winter Universiade will run from January 15 to 25, 2027. Eder recently told Xinhua that preparations were progressing smoothly and expressed confidence that the Games would attract a record number of participating delegations.

Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (R) and president of FISU Leonz Eder hold the flame lantern during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Mayor of Changchun Gu Gang (R) and president of FISU Leonz Eder hold the torch from the first World University Games held in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

The flame lantern is seen after the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Leonz Eder, president of FISU, holds the torch from the first World University Games held in Turin in 1959 during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

The flame is collected to the flame lantern during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Leonz Eder, president of FISU, delivers a speech during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Gu Gang, mayor of Changchun, delivers a speech during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

The cauldron is lit during the flame collection ceremony for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Turin, Italy, Oct. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)