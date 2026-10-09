Pre-COP31 concludes in Fiji with practical climate action commitments

Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows the venue of the ministerial preparatory meeting ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Nadi, Fiji. The ministerial preparatory meeting held ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as the Pre-COP31, concluded Thursday in Nadi, Fiji, with various commitments on practical climate action. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

The ministerial preparatory meeting held ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as the Pre-COP31, concluded Thursday in Nadi, Fiji, with various commitments on practical climate action.The Pre-COP31 brought together Pacific and international leaders, ministers and senior officials to discuss issues such as climate action, resilience, energy security and climate finance.The meeting saw new international commitments to the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF), a Pacific-led initiative designed to help communities prepare for climate and disaster risks before disasters strike.Electrification emerged as a key priority for COP31, with delegates highlighting its potential to reduce emissions, strengthen energy security, lower energy costs and create economic opportunities.Ocean-climate action is also expected to feature prominently at COP31.Pacific countries have long emphasized the central role of oceans in regulating the global climate, and the Pre-COP31 reinforced calls for stronger integration of ocean action into global climate policy.Türkiye, which will host the 31st COP31 next month, has said it would work toward an Antalya Ocean Declaration at the conference, aimed at strengthening recognition of the ocean-climate nexus and advancing ocean-based climate solutions.The outcomes of the Pre-COP31 are expected to help bring Pacific priorities and frontline experiences to the global climate negotiations at COP31.