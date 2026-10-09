Israel says killed two Hamas members in Gaza strikes

Palestinians gather around a burned vehicle following an Israeli drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle, in the Tel al-Hawa area west of Gaza City, Oct. 8, 2026. Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle west of Gaza City, according to medical and local sources. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)The Israeli military said Thursday it had killed two members of Hamas' armed wing in separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, accusing them of planning attacks.
Palestinians gather around a burned vehicle following an Israeli drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle, in the Tel al-Hawa area west of Gaza City, Oct. 8, 2026. Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle west of Gaza City, according to medical and local sources. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinians gather around a burned vehicle following an Israeli drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle, in the Tel al-Hawa area west of Gaza City, Oct. 8, 2026. Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle west of Gaza City, according to medical and local sources. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)