Autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, NE China

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows harvesters working at a sorghum field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows harvesters working at a corn field in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows agricultural machinery working at a field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2026 shows harvesters working at a soybean field of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)