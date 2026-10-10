Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupts

A thick plume is seen over the sky as Mount Kanlaon Volcano erupts in Negros Island, the Philippines, on Oct. 10, 2026. Mount Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted just over noon Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the event generated a plume that rose 5 km to 6 km above the crater. The ashfall is expected to drift north and northeast. (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council/Handout via Xinhua)

A thick plume is seen over the sky as Mount Kanlaon Volcano erupts in Negros Island, the Philippines, on Oct. 10, 2026. Mount Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted just over noon Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the event generated a plume that rose 5 km to 6 km above the crater. The ashfall is expected to drift north and northeast. (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council/Handout via Xinhua)

Mount Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted just over noon Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.According to the institute, a "moderately explosive eruption" occurred at Mount Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island at 12:46 p.m. local time Saturday. The eruption lasted for about two minutes.The institute said the event generated a plume that rose 5 km to 6 km above the crater. The ashfall is expected to drift north and northeast.Alert Level 2 is maintained over Mount Kanlaon volcano, with Level 5 the highest in scale.The Philippine archipelago straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.