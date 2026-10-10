Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupts

A thick plume is seen over the sky as Mount Kanlaon Volcano erupts in Negros Island, the Philippines, on Oct. 10, 2026. Mount Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted just over noon Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the event generated a plume that rose 5 km to 6 km above the crater. The ashfall is expected to drift north and northeast. (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council/Handout via Xinhua)
A thick plume is seen over the sky as Mount Kanlaon Volcano erupts in Negros Island, the Philippines, on Oct. 10, 2026. Mount Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted just over noon Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the event generated a plume that rose 5 km to 6 km above the crater. The ashfall is expected to drift north and northeast. (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council/Handout via Xinhua)