Cambodia celebrates traditional Pchum Ben festival

A woman prepares offerings during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 10, 2026. Cambodia on Saturday started to observe its traditional three-day Pchum Ben holiday, also known as Ancestor's Day, running from Oct. 10 to 12. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

A woman prepares offerings during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 10, 2026. Cambodia on Saturday started to observe its traditional three-day Pchum Ben holiday, also known as Ancestor's Day, running from Oct. 10 to 12. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodia on Saturday started to observe its traditional three-day Pchum Ben holiday, also known as Ancestor's Day, running from Oct. 10 to 12.Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that Pchum Ben is a deeply rooted tradition celebrated annually since ancient times."As we observe this traditional festival, I wish all families and loved ones a safe journey to your hometowns to reunite with your families," he shared in a social media message. "May this occasion bring you good health, lasting happiness, and success in every endeavor."As part of the holiday rush, hundreds of thousands of workers and residents leave Phnom Penh to visit their families.The prime minister said that to support travelers, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration arranged 600 free public buses to help ease financial pressure and ensure safe holiday transit.Pchum Ben is the second-largest celebration in Cambodia following the Lunar New Year. During this occasion, Cambodians engage in alms-giving and merit-making to honor relatives and ancestors who have passed away.Buddhist devotees travel to local pagodas to present offerings to monks, believing these acts transfer spiritual merit to their deceased loved ones, who in turn bestow good luck upon the living.According to the Ministry of Cult and Religion, Buddhist devotees make up roughly 95 percent of the nation's population.