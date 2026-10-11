Farmers across China busy with autumn harvest, sowing

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows farm machinery harvesting soybeans in the fields at Meixi Town in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

Farmers sow wheat with machinery in the fields at Huanglou Subdistrict in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest rice in the fields at Hongshiyan Village in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Wang Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows farmers handling harvested corns at Wulongkou Town in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows farm machinery sowing wheat in the fields at Weiqiao Town in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

A farmer sows wheat with machinery in the fields at Jiazhai Town in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest rice with machinery in the fields at Tongjiang Town in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows farm machinery harvesting rice in the fields at Zhangwufang Village in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows farm machinery harvesting corns in the fields at Yangliuxue Town in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows farm machinery working in the fields ahead of wheat sowing at Daxu Village in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows farm machinery working in the fields ahead of wheat sowing at Shiyuan Village in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A farmer uses a smart sprinkler to water soil ahead of wheat sowing at Chiping District in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

A high-speed train runs past rice fields at Yuxin Town in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2026. As autumn sets in, farmers across China make the most of the farming season to work to ensure stable grain production. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)