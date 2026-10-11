China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong prepares to dive in western Pacific Ocean

The manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong is pictured outside its hangar aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong prepares to dive after safety inspection in the western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong prepares to dive after safety inspection in the western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

The manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong is pictured before its dive aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Submersible pilot Fu Wentao in cabin makes 'OK' hand gestures to members of the support team before the dive of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members release the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong from its mothership, the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, ahead of a dive, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members prepare the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong before its dive aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

The manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong is pictured before its dive in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Submersible pilots Fu Wentao (C) and Zhang Yi (L) pose for a photo with researcher Zhou Fanyu inside the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong before the dive in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Captain Zhao Xin (R) holds a handheld radio as third officer Song Yunduo steers the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 into position for the launch of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members prepare the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong before its dive aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Submersible pilot Zhang Yi (2nd R) talks with members of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong support team aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members conduct pre-dive safety checks on the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 in the western Pacific Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, arrived at East Caroline Basin in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for deep-sea scientific research. This marks the 466th dive of Jiaolong, with a planned diving depth of about 4,500 meters. Photo: Xinhua