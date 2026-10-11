Chinese elements showcased during 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary

A staff member introduces Chinese tourism to visitors during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Visitors learn about Chinese food during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People check a photo exhibition about China during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Staff members introduce Chinese tourism to visitors during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A staff member serves a Chinese dish to a visitor during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A man checks a photo exhibition about China during the 2026 Siofok Fish Festival in Siofok, Hungary, Oct. 10, 2026. Sit on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Hungary's largest lake, Siofok is one of the country's leading lakeside holiday destinations. The city's annual fish festival is a major autumn event, with its 13th edition taking place on Oct. 9-11, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)