Global guests visit cultural landmarks, equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, C China

Guests visit a factory of Luoyang Bearing Group in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2026. From Oct. 9 to 10, guests from various countries attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Luoyang visited a number of cultural landmarks and equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, experiencing the historical heritage and modern development of the ancient capital. Photo: Xinhua

Guests visit a factory of CITIC Heavy Industries Co, Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2026. From Oct. 9 to 10, guests from various countries attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Luoyang visited a number of cultural landmarks and equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, experiencing the historical heritage and modern development of the ancient capital. Photo: Xinhua

Guests visit Yingtian Gate Site Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2026. From Oct. 9 to 10, guests from various countries attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Luoyang visited a number of cultural landmarks and equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, experiencing the historical heritage and modern development of the ancient capital. Photo: Xinhua

A guest visits the Longmen Grottoes scenic spot in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2026. From Oct. 9 to 10, guests from various countries attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Luoyang visited a number of cultural landmarks and equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, experiencing the historical heritage and modern development of the ancient capital. Photo: Xinhua

Guests visit the Luoyang Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2026. From Oct. 9 to 10, guests from various countries attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Luoyang visited a number of cultural landmarks and equipment manufacturing enterprises in Luoyang, experiencing the historical heritage and modern development of the ancient capital. Photo: Xinhua