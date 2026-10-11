93rd edition of Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival celebrated in Paris

Grape vines are seen at the Clos Montmartre vineyard during the harvest festival in Montmartre, Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People watch a parade during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People watch a parade during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Parade participants hand out grapes to spectators during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People take part in a parade during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A band performs during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A band performs during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Performers take part in a parade during the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2026. The 93rd edition of the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival runs from Oct. 7 to 11, featuring a grand parade, musical performances and other festivities. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)