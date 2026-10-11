At Frankfurt Book Fair, Chinese publishers offer gateway to get to know China

Visitors are seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

At the Frankfurt Book Fair, books are more than products on display. For many international readers and publishing professionals, they offer a window into China, its history, culture, society and changing ways of life.This year, about 170 Chinese publishing institutions are taking part in the five-day fair, with up to 55 events ranging from discussions and rights negotiations to signing ceremonies and new book launches. Through books, translations and face-to-face exchanges, Chinese publishers are seeking to bring more stories about China to global audiences while deepening ties with their international counterparts.The presence of Chinese publishers at the world's largest book fair is driven by the growing interest in learning more about China and its culture.Speaking for readers in his country, Mohamad El Khatib, CEO of Digital Future, a Lebanese publishing house, told Xinhua that China is becoming more famous in many countries, especially in Arab countries.Chinese stories resonate with readers in Arab countries because they "share a lot of values", Khatib noted."That makes us look a lot into values and talk about Chinese culture-its values, how it respects families, how it respects life, parents and all of these things."

A reader (R) talks to a staff member at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Christina Werum-Wang, German director of the Frankfurt Confucius Institute, believes that book is one of the best ways for people to understand China if they do not have a Chinese friend.She made the remarks at an event named "Curated Classics: Chinese Masterpieces" organized by China International Book Trading Corporation (CIBTC).This event brings together several distinguished Chinese publishing houses, each presenting its latest flagship title. From literary fiction to scholarly works, the selected books represent some of the best of contemporary Chinese publishing, offering international rights professionals a curated window into China's vibrant literary landscape.Literature is the true mergence of language and culture, the expression and reflection of culture by means of language, Werum-Wang explained and added that European readers have gained yet another gateway to discover excellent Chinese books through the "Literary Selection" initiative.The exhibits at the shared booth of the Chinese publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair go far beyond books.

A reader is seen at the Chinese joint exhibition booth of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

At a corner of the booth, lines of panda plush toys are displayed on racks, attracting swarms of curious visitors among whom Alexander B. Voegele looked pleased to receive one panda plush toy as a gift.As a Berlin resident, Voegele is no stranger to the panda mania as pandas in the Zoo Berlin are among the most popular animals.For Voegele, the panda is a "very likable animal" that doesn't need to speak. "It wins people's hearts." Voegele is giving the panda plush toy to his niece's daughter. "She's getting it so she can start developing a feeling for China."Beyond physical cultural symbols like pandas, digital publishing products showcased by gaming enterprises such as HoYoverse have also drawn substantial crowds to the China booth.A HoYoverse insider noted that video games serve as a novel cultural entry point. Players are often drawn to traditional cultural motifs within gameplay, which subsequently inspires them to read books, appreciate traditional performances, and explore authentic cultural roots offline. Creating this seamless trajectory from virtual gameplay to multidimensional cultural experiences is precisely what the company hopes to achieve.