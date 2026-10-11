Panama declares state of emergency after powerful quake

This aerial drone photo shows a damaged building after an earthquake in Penonome, central Cocle Province of Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jiaxu)

Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday.Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac told a press conference at the presidential palace that the declaration would ensure government agencies remain on standby and have the resources needed to assist those affected.Orillac said President Jose Raul Mulino had ordered the creation of a commission to coordinate relief operations, manage resources and address the needs of affected communities.The government has also set up donation collection centers, including one at Omar Park in Panama City, while provincial government offices will serve as additional collection points, he said.The magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck Panama at 12:56 p.m. local time Friday, with its epicenter about 39 km northwest of Tonosi in Los Santos province.The quake damaged homes, schools, health facilities, roads and public buildings across several parts of the country.Panamanian authorities continue to assess the damage and coordinate emergency response efforts.

Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)

A child receives treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)