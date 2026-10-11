Panama declares state of emergency after powerful quake

This aerial drone photo shows a damaged building after an earthquake in Penonome, central Cocle Province of Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jiaxu)
Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)
Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)
Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)
A child receives treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)
Patients receive treatment at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from a damaged hospital in Penonome, Panama, Oct. 10, 2026. Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)