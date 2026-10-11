Canberra Highland Gathering held in Australia

A competitor takes part in the weight-over-bar competition during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Members of a pipe band perform during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A competitor takes part in the caber toss competition during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A woman tries on a traditional Scottish headpiece during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A competitor takes part in the stone-lifting competition during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A ceremonial guard dressed in traditional Scottish attire performs a musket-firing display during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A competitor takes part in the stone-lifting competition during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Members of a pipe band perform during the Canberra Highland Gathering in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 10, 2026. The Scottish cultural event featuring traditional sports, bagpipe and drum performances, dance and traditional food was held in Canberra on Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)