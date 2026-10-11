China's Wu Opera dazzles in Lesotho

Performer from China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs on stage during a cultural event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lesotho's independence in Maseru, Lesotho, Oct. 9, 2026. (Photo by Silence Charumbira/Xinhua)

Performers from China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center received a standing ovation in Maseru on Friday evening at a cultural event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lesotho's independence.Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Lesotho, the gala was attended by Lesotho's Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara, and Speaker of the National Assembly Tlohang Sekhamane, alongside cabinet ministers, senior diplomats, and legislators.The troupe from Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, mesmerized the audience with a six-part repertoire blending singing, dance, martial arts, and acrobatics.The showcase featured theatrical classics including "Lyu Bu Tries the Horse," set during the Three Kingdoms period (220-280), in which actors depicted a warrior taming the legendary steed Red Hare through tumbling and intricate stagecraft, and "Dang Ma," set in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), which staged an intense duel arising from a mistaken identity.The program also presented a solo on the huihu, a traditional Chinese bowed string instrument, a string-puppet performance featuring the legendary demon queller Zhong Kui, and concluded with "Golden Monkey Celebrates Spring," starring the iconic Monkey King, Sun Wukong.Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho Yang Xiaokun said that Wu Opera, with a history spanning over 400 years, offers a vibrant window into traditional Chinese performing arts.Noting that 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Yang emphasized that cultural performances serve as vital bridges for interpersonal connections and lasting friendship between the two nations.Lesotho's Minister of Gender, Youth, and Social Development Pitso Lesaoana expressed appreciation for China's long-standing support in capacity building, human resource development, and technical assistance."The relationship between our two countries is not simply between governments and institutions; it is increasingly strengthened through meaningful connections between our peoples," Lesaoana said, calling for deeper bilateral cultural engagement.Sekhamane commended China's impressive economic development, stressing that people-to-people exchanges form the foundation of strong bilateral ties, while expressing hope for more platforms to enable Basotho artists to perform in China.

Performers from China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center perform on stage during a cultural event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lesotho's independence in Maseru, Lesotho, Oct. 9, 2026. (Photo by Silence Charumbira/Xinhua)

Performer from China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center performs on stage during a cultural event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lesotho's independence in Maseru, Lesotho, Oct. 9, 2026. (Photo by Silence Charumbira/Xinhua)