In pics: 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku

Raz Hershko (R) of Isreal fights with Helena Vukovic of Croatia during the women's +78kg bronze medal match at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Lee Hyeonji (top) of South Korea fights with Romane Dicko of France during the women's +78kg final at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

(L to R)Silver medalist Romane Dicko of France, gold medalist Lee Hyeonji of South Korea, bronze medalists Mariia Ivanova of Russia and Raz Hershko of Isreal pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's +78kg event at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Lee Hyeonji (R) of South Korea fights with Romane Dicko of France during the women's +78kg final at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Raz Hershko (R) of Isreal fights with Helena Vukovic of Croatia during the women's +78kg bronze medal match at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Inal Tasoev (R) of Russia fights with Ushangi Kokauri of Azerbaijan during the men's +100kg final at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Kanan Nasibov (L) of Azerbaijan fights with Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov of Azerbaijan during the men's +100kg bronze medal match at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Inal Tasoev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's +100kg final against Ushangi Kokauri of Azerbaijan at the 2026 World Senior Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)