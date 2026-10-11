Aurora observed from China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the aurora observed from the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Tahe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Junguo/Xinhua)